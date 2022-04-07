PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two 16-year-olds attempted to steal a vehicle Wednesday, but Peoria Police thwarted their plans.

According to the Peoria Police Department (PPD), officers responded at about 8:30 p.m. to the intersection of W. Main Street and N. Bourland Avenue in the Moss Bradley neighborhood of Peoria.

The victim told officers one boy entered his car, and the other displayed what looked like a firearm. The victim then got out of his vehicle and the two boys drove off.

Patrol officers were able to locate the stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the drivers tried to evade the officers. In doing so, he lost control and crashed on Adams and Evans, police said.

Next, the two boys fled on foot, but were quickly detained and taken into custody.

Both were arrested for Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.