PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two 17-year-old teens suffered non life-threatening injuries late Thursday night when they were shot in South Peoria, Peoria police said.

According to Sgt. Amy Dotson, a Peoria police spokeswoman, at 11 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of West Starr Street after an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated that seven rounds had been fired.

There, they found two victim, one man and one woman. They were treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to an area hospital.

The investigation, Dotson said, is on-going.