BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Police shut down portions of Empire Street in Bloomington for nearly two hours after a driver fled from a traffic stop.

Bryce Janssen of the Bloomington Police Department said Jason Riddle, 47, of Bloomington had multiple felony warrants out of McLean and Tazewell counties for drug possession and for theft. The driver, Ashley Duncan, 32, of Bloomington, was booked for aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Both were scheduled to appear in McLean County Circuit Court today for a bond hearing and formal charging. A third person, who was in the house, was also arrested, booked into the McLean County Jail and later released for the misdemeanor charge of resisting a peace officer, he said.

Janssen said the incident started shortly before 5 p.m. when officers tried to stop the box truck that Ashley was driving. It fled and stopped in the 600 block of Empire. As a precaution, officers blocked off the street for a few blocks from all traffic.

After two hours, members of the department’s SWAT unit were called to the area and the matter was resolved around 7 p.m., Janssen said.

Two others who were in the house were detained for a brief while but not arrested, he said.