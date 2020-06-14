Two trapped in early morning house fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters rescued two people from a window during a house fire Sunday.

Fire crews responded to 419 W. Glen at around 6:30 a.m. for reports of a burning home. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy black smoke and two people trapped on the second floor. According to officials, crews were able to rescue the two people and no injuries were reported.

Damages are estimated at around $100,000. Red Cross was called to assist the victims. The fire chief stated the cause of the fire is under investigation.

