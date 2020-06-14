Closings
There are currently 48 active closings. Click for more details.

Two trapped in early morning house fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters rescued two people from a window during a house fire Sunday.

Fire crews responded to 419 W. Glen at around 6:30 a.m. for reports of a burning home. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy black smoke and two people trapped on the second floor. According to officials, crews were able to rescue the two people and no injuries were reported.

Damages are estimated at around $100,000. Red Cross was called to assist the victims. The fire chief stated the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News