BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In McLean County, two seats are up for grabs on the McLean County Board following two resignations.

Last month, District 6 representative Lori Wollrab resigned from her seat as she decided to retire. Wollrab served on the board since 2008 and served until 2014. In 2016, she was named to fill a vacancy.

Monday night during interviews to fill Wollrab’s seat, county board executives found out District 4 representative Ben Webb was resigning his spot due to him moving out of his district.

County Board Vice Chairman Jim Soeldner said replacements are named by the county board chairman John McIntyre and both must be democrats. It is expected McIntyre will name the new board member at Thursday’s meeting.

He said the two interviews conducted for Wollrab’s seat Monday night went well and both candidates are qualified.

“I was happy with both the applicants yesterday. We have an opportunity to ask questions and I like to ask potential board members if they have a particular committee that they’d like to serve on and both said transportation, which I’m the chairperson of,” Soeldner said.

Soeldner said the two candidates for Wollrab’s District 6 seat are retiree Beverly Bell and ISU grad student Derek Lough.

Applications for Webb’s seat are due March 3 and the executive committee of the board will hold interviews during the meeting.

A replacement will be named in front of the entire county board at its monthly meeting.