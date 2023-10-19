PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A two-vehicle accident near the General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport set one person to the hospital on Thursday morning.

According to the Illinois State Police, the collision occurred at 7:46 a.m. in the 5600 block of Everett McKinley Dirsken Parkway.

As a result of the crash, one vehicle’s engine compartment caught on fire. One person was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

There is no additional information regarding citations or how seriously the person was injured.

This story will be updated when more information is available.