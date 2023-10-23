PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men were transported to a local hospital following an overnight shooting in Peoria.
Around 1:15 a.m. Peoria Police officers responded to reports of two people shot on the 2900 block of SW Jefferson Avenue, where they found two adult men with non-life-threatening injuries.
At the time of writing, there is no suspect information, but police are continuing to investigate the incident.
We will continue to update you as the story develops.
