PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men were transported to a local hospital following an overnight shooting in Peoria.



Around 1:15 a.m. Peoria Police officers responded to reports of two people shot on the 2900 block of SW Jefferson Avenue, where they found two adult men with non-life-threatening injuries.



At the time of writing, there is no suspect information, but police are continuing to investigate the incident.



We will continue to update you as the story develops.