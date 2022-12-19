BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police need the public’s help to identify two suspects who committed credit card fraud multiple times last week.

According to BPD’s Facebook page, two suspects went on a spending spree on Dec. 12 using a stolen credit card at multiple retailers.

The two suspects were caught on camera and are pictured here.

The first suspect is male, 30 to 35 years old, and 5’8″ to 5’10”. He is tall and thin with short dark hair, beard, and goatee. The woman with him appears to be 30 to 40 years old, 5’6″ to 5’8″, and thin, with long brown hair.

If you can identify either of these subjects or have information related to these crimes, please contact Officer Hurt at 309-820-8888 or ehurt@cityblm.org.