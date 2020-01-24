Two weeks away from inaugural Lights On! Campaign hangout

PEORIA, Ill.–A campaign will soon be available for Peoria Public school students.

The Lights On campaign hopes to provide students a safe space to go on Friday and Saturday nights and hang out with other students.

This campaign was part of a nearly 3.5 million dollar grant and provides clothes, shelter, food, and entertainment to students.

Some donations include brand-new gaming systems and washers and dryers.

The final stakeholder meeting was held Thursday night and leaders say they are grateful for all the help.

“I think it’s huge that the city is backing this and supporting it. When I put this out, you don’t know what you’re going to get, but the response the city has given has been overwhelming, said the chief of Peoria Schools Police, Demario Boone.

Boone says the students are excited to have a safe, yet fun place to hang out with their friends on weekends.

“The kids are seeing that there’s a place they can hang out and have positive people around them. They’re excited,” Boone said.

The first sessions will be held in just under two weeks on February 7th and 8th at Manual High School.