PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two women could face weapons and drug charges after their home was raided by Peoria police officers early Thursday morning.

Sidney S. Bell-Young, 32, and Yadonyce L. McDonald, 36, were both booked into the Peoria County Jail on charges of armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled subsistence and possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card.

Both also had a previous warrant issued for their arrest, according to Semone Roth of the Peoria police department.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 1500 block of West Smith Street at about 6 a.m. Thursday. It has been under surveillance for illegal drug dealing.

While searching the home, officers allegedly found illegal drugs, drug packaging, drug equipment, and a loaded rifle.

Neither has been formally charged in Peoria County Circuit Court by a prosecutor. That could occur later Friday or possibly over the weekend.