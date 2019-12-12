Breaking News
Two women arrested for child endangerment after children found alone in apartment
PEORIA, Ill. — The Peoria Police Department arrested two women on child endangerment charges Wednesday.

Ladeesea Chism, 26, and Jennosha Adams, 25, both face charges related to a case where six children were found without an adult at the Lexington Hills Apartment Complex in Peoria.

Chism faces five counts of endangering the life or health of a child, one count of obstructing justice, and one charge of failure to appear with fee. Adams faces three counts of endangering the life or health of a child.

This story will be updated.

