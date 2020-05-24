Two young adults diagnosed with COVID-19 in Mclean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County surpasses 200 COVID-19 cases, adding two additional cases Sunday.

The health department reports two females, one in her 20s and one in her 30s were diagnosed with the virus. This brings the county’s total positive cases to 204.

The county has had 10 deaths, with the latest death Saturday. According to the health department, it was a man in his 80s. One-hundred-twenty-seven people diagnosed with COVID-19 have already recovered, four are hospitalized and 69 are at home isolating.

