Two young cancer survivors host blood drive to give back to the community

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two 11-year-old girls are helping increase the local blood supply.

Karly Rathbun and Shayla Schielein were both diagnosed with leukemia three years ago at the age of 8. They said during their battles they often waited hours at a time for blood transfusions because blood wasn’t available. Karly received 14 units of blood and Shayla received 11 during their treatments.

Last year, they thought of a way to make blood more available for those who need it and decided to host their first blood drive.

The girls along with their mothers, Mallory Schielein and April Rathbun, partnered with the American Red Cross Saturday morning at East Peoria’s Holiday Inn.

Both mothers said they want to stress the importance of making blood available.

“It’s very important to donate blood if you’re able to or if you’re not able to donate maybe helping out at a drive or hosting a drive,” Schielein said. “A lot of people end up needing it one time in their life or their family or loved one does and even children need blood sometimes.”

They said their goal Saturday was to reach 65 units of blood. They said they’ll continue to host a blood drive every September during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

