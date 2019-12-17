Tyshan Gayton facing murder, weapon, aggravated battery charges

PEORIA, Ill. — The man that dodged the U.S. Marshals and Peoria Police Department for nearly a month is officially facing charges.

Tyshan Gayton, 23, appeared in Peoria County Court Tuesday afternoon. He is facing two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery for allegedly shooting his handgun at a man named Steven Forest with an intent to kill him.

Additionally, he is facing two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm for allegedly firing at William Bohm and Chris Stephanitch, both Peoria officers.

Gayton was also indicted on two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon; he had a handgun while on parole/mandatory supervised release from the Department of Corrections involving another felony offense of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon back in 2015.

His bond has been set at $500,000 and he is set to be arraigned on Thursday.

A Lieutenant with the Peoria Police Department said fugitive Tyshan Gayton was located and arrested in Peoria earlier this month.

The U.S. Marshals, with the assistance of the PPD, were looking for 23-year-old Gayton since early November. He was initially wanted regarding a shooting incident.