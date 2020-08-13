U of I develops new app that delivers COVID-19 test results to users

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) — Faculty members, staff, and students can receive personalized COVID-19 testing results thanks to a new app developed at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

The Safer Illinois app reminds users about scheduled testing and displays their current testing status. Users will use that status to gain entry to university facilities without showing any personalized health information during the pandemic.

“We believe Safer Illinois offers the most convenient, most secure and most direct tool for managing your COVID-19 status during the fall 2020 semester,” said Chancellor Robert Jones.

“Use of the app will be strongly recommended for all faculty members, staff, and students during this semester. I encourage you to download it and familiarize yourself with its features as soon as you return to campus, and no later than Aug. 23.”

The app can anonymously notify users of possible COVID-19 exposures and will not track users’ locations. This exposure notification is designed to complement public health efforts to reduce infections through in-person contact tracing, which are carried out by an individual’s county health department.

Other features on the app include a self-assessment symptoms list, personalized tips and next steps for improving health and wellness, updates from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, and contact information for virtual-care teams from local health care providers.

Students who do not have a smartphone and want to use the app are encouraged to contact the Student Assistance Center. Faculty and staff members who do not have a smartphone and want to use the app can contact Technology Services at consult@illinois.edu.

The app is available for download by iPhone and Android users.

