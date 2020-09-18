U.S. bans TikTok downloads, local users say it’s disheartening

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — President Donald Trump signed executive orders against the video-sharing app, TikTok, now downloads will be banned by Sunday. Its owned and operated by a Chinese company called Bytedance.

The app allows users to create 15-second videos, ranging from tutorials to the hottest new dances.

“I just love to laugh, so I like to watch it, I like to make some,” Macey Trimble of Peoria said.

Trimble said she’s had the app on her phone for about nine months, adding it has many components.

The app is popular in the U.S., with 100 million users, but the President said it is a national security concern.

“We need security especially after with what we’ve seen in respect to China and what’s going on,” President Trump said.

The president said China is collecting American Citizens’ personal data from the app. He called it malicious and asked the U.S. Commerce Department to take action.

A TikTok spokesperson said it is not just an app, but a home for entertainment, self-expression and connection.

Trimble said the app is a pick-me-up during a period of devastation.

“It was such a dark time and a horrible time and everybody’s depressed and sad and not knowing what to do and then all of a sudden you have this thing where when you’re stuck at home you can find things to do,” Trimble said.

Generation-Z is not the only group privy to the app. Lori Dawson said her kids introduced her to TikTok and she’s been using it with them ever since.

“My daughter kept saying mom let’s do TikTok lets do TikTok and it was during the time when the whole COVID-19 started so we were kind of housed in they were home from school,” Dawson said.

Families said it is a tool that brings everyone together.

Once the ban is set, the app will not disappear if it’s already installed on a phone. Users will not be penalized for using TikTok either. However, you will not be able to download it from any U.S. platform. President Trump said the ban might be lifted only if national security concerns are resolved by Nov. 12.

