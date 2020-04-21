U.S. Cellular makes a donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — U.S. Cellular made a donation of $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Peoria Tuesday.

The $10,000 was part of a larger donation of $325,000 U.S. Cellular has made to more than 50 Boys & Girls Club’s COVID-19 relief funds.

Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer for U.S. Cellular Deirdre Drake said the COVID-19 pandemic show how great a pillar Boys & Girls Clubs are in their communities.

“Boys & Girls Clubs have always been a pillar in the neighborhoods they serve, but this pandemic has shined a light on just how much impact their programming and services have on kids, families and communities,” Drake said. “As local Club leaders are doing whatever it takes to care for our youth, we want to do our part to ensure that they have the resources to provide these critical services while staying safe and healthy.”

The Boys and Girls Club has provided critical COVID-19 relief work to local comunitys, including distributing food and nessasary suppliys, providing childcare for familys of essential workers, and offering virtual learning opprotunitys to keep kids and teens academicly on track.

Chief Development and Public Affairs Officer for the Boys & Girls Club of America Julie Teer said the Boys and Girls Club stands with U.S. Cellular in their efforts to support youths in need.

“We stand together with U.S. Cellular as we continue to provide support to our local Boys & Girls Clubs and their communities, especially our youth who are trying to navigate during this difficult time,” Teer said. “We are so thankful to U.S. Cellular for their dedication to our mission. We hope others will join us in supporting Clubs in their local community.”

U.S. Cellular has contributed more than $15 Million to youth programs since 2009.

More information on how to volunteer or donate to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Peoria can be found on their website.

