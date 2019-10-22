U.S. Census Bureau is hiring in Tazewell County

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — The 2020 census plays a key role in making sure communities are counted, and could affect funding they receive.

“Many community funding opportunities are tied to per capita, so the number of people that you have in your community. That is very important to make sure that we get a complete count,” said Ty Livingston, the director of planning and community development.

The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring around a thousand people in Tazewell County as representatives.

Livingston says these workers are important for the 2020 census.

“What these folks are doing is very critical in making sure we get that complete and full count, doing that follow up and making sure people get counted,” said Livingston.

If hired, roles include door to door census takers and administrative positions, starting in April.

If interested applications can be filled out online.