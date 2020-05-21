Breaking News
U.S. District Court for Central District of Illinois shares reopening plans

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More information is available regarding how courts in central Illinois will begin to open up.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow said the courts in the Central District of Illinois will begin to resume certain proceedings June 15. At that time, staff will reschedule petty offense cases and consider when to resume naturalization ceremonies.

Trials that require a pool of jurors will be suspended until July 17 and will be rescheduled at that time. Hearings and conferences will be done by phone. Judges will review a complaint or decide whether to issue a warrant in criminal proceedings electronically.

Additionally, there is no word on when naturalization ceremonies will resume.

