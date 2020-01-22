U.S. Reps LaHood, Bustos respond to impeachment trial

PEORIA, Ill. — U.S. Representatives for local congressional districts are speaking out as the Senate trial for President Donald Trump’s impeachment continues to gradually unfold.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) did not vote in favor of the impeachment articles that the House ultimately passed to the Senate.

“I think the facts and evidence that I’ve seen don’t support the etiquette for impeachment,” LaHood, who represents the 18th congressional district, said Wednesday.

“I think the sooner we can get this over with and move on the better,” LaHood said. “We are going to have an election in less than nine months, let the people decide. That is what our government, our Constitution is premised on, is letting the people decide. Not 535 partisan members of Congress.”

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.), voted for Trump’s impeachment, in both the abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges.

On Wednesday, the 17th congressional district representative said she is looking at the impeachment trial through a “historical lense.”

“Do we want to say that it is okay for the President of the United States, to for instance, not oblige with a subpoena? […] Nobody is above the law, and the founding fathers knew that,” Bustos said.

“Every one of the senators has taken an oath of impartiality before this trial started, and I think in the end that we should see whether they live up to that oath of impartiality they all took,” she continued.