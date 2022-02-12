BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The United States Department of Transportation announced efforts this week to make electric vehicle charging more accessible across the country.

Illinois is eligible to receive nearly $22 million in fiscal year 2022 to help build out electric vehicle charging throughout the state.

Highlighting this work, and it’s impact on Illinois, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined Governor J.B. Pritzker and both U.S. senators from Illinois, touring Heartland Community Colleges Electric Vehicle Energy Storage Manufacturing (EVES) Training Academy in Bloomington.

“One of the big questions with all of this infrastructure investment coming is, do we have the workforce to do all of these jobs? Installation jobs, construction jobs, maintenance jobs, what I see here is a community that’s thinking about not just how to create jobs, but how to prepare people to do those jobs, and turn those jobs into careers,” said Sec. Buttigieg.

Heartland student Kyle Klein said they’re learning about electric vehicle steering and suspension systems this semester, he said the visit Saturday makes him feel good about the future of electric vehicles.

“It really plays to, where this is going, where the electric vehicle world is going, for them to come here, and you know, really wanna take an in depth look at what we’ve got going on,” said Klein.

Mike Deavers, a co-instructor of the program, said programming in electric vehicle’s is still new.

He said he’s glad they’re able to begin to offer instruction in the field.

“The curriculum for EV specifics is just now starting to catch up with the demand, and we’re on the cutting edge as far as working with other partners and everything to purchase some of that curriculum or develop that in conjunction with the developers,” said Deavers.

Deavers added, he hopes electric vehicle programming will one day be offered to students before they get to college. He also credits Rivian for providing partnership and resources in heartlands programming.

Heartland Community College is hopeful that they will break ground on six bay electric vehicle lab within the year.