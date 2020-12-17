U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin hopes potential second stimulus package passes this week

WASHINGTON D.C. (WMBD) — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) offered a sign of hope Wednesday on a potential second stimulus package in the wake of a possible government shutdown.

Durbin said for the past three weeks ten senators, including himself, five Democrats, and five Republicans, have been meeting and discussing.

“We met for weeks,” Durbin said. “Zoom, phone calls, and all the efforts of our staff even on Thanksgiving Day.”

He said the process is advancing and Tuesday they were able to produce two measures that he said he believes are important for America right now. Durbin said he expects them to be passed this week before Christmas.

“I’m happy to say that the leaders in the House and the Senate, Republicans and Democrats, along with the White House are sitting down at this very moment working on the details,” Durbin said.

However, he said it doesn’t look like they will include much help for state and local governments.

“That’s the real disappointment, I thought that should be an integral part of it, help for the state and local governments,” Durbin said. “Unfortunately we couldn’t convince both sides, I’m not going to point any fingers, to include it. But I’m going to continue to work for that. I think it’s essential if we want to avoid raising taxes, particularly property taxes, we need to provide help for state and local governments.”

Durbin said there are billions of dollars going into the stimulus package and he said he hopes it speeds up the COVID-19 vaccination process.

“Once this vaccine gets on the road across America, we want people to get vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Durbin said.