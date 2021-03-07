U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says American Rescue Plan provides relief for Illinois

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBD) — Illinois senators say help is on the way, and it’s coming in a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package to families, businesses, and communities.

On Sunday, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said it’s going to improve public health in Illinois and boost the economy.

Durbin says the “American Rescue Plan” includes $275 million for vaccine distribution in Illinois.

85% of adults in the state will also get help from stimulus checks.

He also says $13.2 billion is going towards local government bodies, to avoid dramatic budget cuts.

“I hope, what I just told you about state and local governments, will mean that they will not have to cut essential services in this pandemic, nor will they be faced to raise taxes at least as much as might have been anticipated before,” said Durbin.

The COVID-19 relief bill passed in the senate 50-49, with no republican support.

The House votes Tuesday to approve changes made in the Senate, before going to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.