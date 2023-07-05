CHICAGO (WMBD) — US Ambulances for Ukraine and Ua-Resistance are set to deliver 12 more vehicles to Ukraine, making the total 51 ambulances, eight fire engines, and five SUVs.

Chris Manson is the Vice President of Government Relations at OSF HealthCare out of Peoria. He is also the founder of US Ambulances for Ukraine.

OSF HealthCare has donated two SUVs to be sent to Ukraine, according to a release by OSF HealthCare in June.

Chillicothe Community Fire Protection District donated a fire engine back in October.

Governor JB Pritzker joined Manson and Ukraine native and 23-year Illinois resident Alla “Ellen” Lopatkina, who is the owner and president of Nortia Logistics and Ua-Resistance Foundation, Wednesday to commemorate sending more vehicles to Ukraine.

After signing the three new vehicles in the warehouse with Manson’s daughter Lily, a co-founder of US Ambulances for Ukraine, and the Ukrainian Consulate, Pritzker held a press conference in the Nortia Logistics warehouse where the vehicles are stored before they are sent to Ukraine.

“I want to say how proud I am of this group of people who are here in Illinois,” Pritzker said. “I must say, they are saving lives. Especially young Lily Manson who came up with the idea to make this happen and whose father, and she have worked together to make all of these ambulances an opportunity to save lives, Ukrainian lives in a terrible conflict. We’re very grateful and also very proud to be associated with them, and I know everybody in Illinois joins me in thanking them for the work they have done.”

Manson went on to speak about the new vehicles and assured that the vehicles are put to use every single day and that they have helped save several lives.

“We’ve got 38 ambulances in Ukraine right now, and then with this shipment that’ll go next month, in August, by the time that’s done, we’ll have 51 ambulances, eight fire engines, and five SUVs in Ukraine that have been delivered,” said Manson.

Manson also said that as these vehicles are put to use in combat, it may get destroyed by the Russians.

“I just recently received a message from people that we had sent an ambulance to and basically what they said was ‘The ambulance that you donated, it had over, it had been in service for about two and a half months. It was destroyed in combat, but in those two and a half months, it worked every single day, and it transported about 20 wounded people per day,'” Manson said.

Some of the ambulances that are sent are destroyed by Russian servicemen because they receive bonuses for doing so.

“Unfortunately, paramedic vehicles and medical vehicles are a specific target to Russian forces,” stated Lopatkina. “They [Russia] do give out bonuses to their servicemen for targeting ambulances and paramedics specifically. Every paramedic and the vehicle lost equates multiple lives lost on the field.”

Manson said there are many vehicles from Illinois that get sent to Ukraine.

“Just so you know, that ambulance was from Illinois, A-TEC Ambulance was that donor,” Manson said. “We’ve received several ambulances from Illinois. In fact, 11, when we get this shipment out. Eleven ambulances from Illinois, three fire engines from Illinois, all of them, the fire engines, have been responding to missile strikes since we delivered them, just in May. So, the vehicles are being used.”

He also said that he has been able to be a part of the delivery of the vehicles into Ukraine.

“All of us, here with the Ua-Resistance Foundation, or some of us, Ellen and Natalie and myself, we’ve all made different trips [to Ukraine] at different times,” Manson stated. “I’ve been there five times since April of 22. I’ve had the benefit, or the luxury, of being able to, or the honor of actually driving both a Chillicothe fire engine into Ukraine and other vehicles into Ukraine and delivering them all over the country. It’s been quite the honor to do that.”

Before the vehicles are sent to Ukraine, they are kept in the warehouse at Nortia Logistics in the Chicago area.

“This warehouse has been dedicated to humanitarian aid and aid distribution and shipping since the beginning of the war,” said Lopatkina.

The next shipment is set to go out in August as US Ambulances for Ukraine and Nortia Logistics has gathered 12 new vehicles by donations from around the state and country.