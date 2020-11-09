Uber-like lawn care business expands to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A lawn-care service aims to connect vendors to homeowners remotely.

GreenPal, an app that expanded to Peoria in October, is addressing coronavirus concerns by helping homeowners find lawn care service without risking face-to-face communication.

The app also allows users to pay electronically as well, reducing the risk of spreading the virus through cash payments, a process proven to spread germs and potentially COVID-19.

GreenPal Co-Founder Gene Caballero has been in the lawn-care industry since he was 16. He mowed lawns part-time in college until the idea for Greenpal came about.

“My territory was the west coast, so I was privy to newer technologies such as Uber, Lyft, and Airbnb,” Caballero said. “I know that if a stranger was going to summon another stranger to take them places or sleep on a stranger’s couch to save a little money, then consumers would do the same with home services, and that is how the idea for GreenPal came to fruition.”

The Nashville-based company gives homeowners the chance to find local, pre-screened lawn and snow removal professionals using the app. Homeowners can list their lawns with a specific time and day for their lawn care needs. Once the listing is in place, lawn care professionals can bid on the lawns using the Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor’s ratings, reviews, and price without ever having to meet in person.

After the vendor services the lawn, they’ll send a time-stamped photo of the completed work, and homeowners can then pay through the app and set up additional appointments.

“After successfully launching in 200 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Peoria find reliable, safe, and local lawn care and snow removal,” Caballero said.

There were several challenges launching the app in those markets. One of the biggest challenges for the company was fighting the status quo of traditionally lawn-care service. He said homeowners looking for lawn care services still depend on their neighbors, friends, and co-workers for their recommendation, and most people do not know that the app exists.

Regardless, he’s confident changes in the market will help the app move forward.

“Consumer behavior is changing and everyone wants their groceries delivered within an hour, they want their ride-share to pick them up in less than five minutes, and now they can get lawn care and snow removal done on the same day or next day,”

Another challenge the company faced was getting lawn care professionals on board with the app.

“The landscaping industry has been antiquated in its processes, so signing up a vendor with full automation was difficult at first,” Caballero said. “Once we educated the vendors and proved we can make their lives easier, word of mouth spread about our service, and we have over 20,000 landscaping professionals that have signed up to use GreenPal.”

As the pandemic came to be, disposable income levels were negatively affected, meaning there’s less money to pay for services like lawn care. In Greenpal’s case, the company managed to grow during that time.

“Even during a pandemic, the lawn is still going to grow,” Caballero said.

“Whether it’s that homeowners are not able to mow their own lawns or don’t have the equipment to do it themselves, we are excited to offer our services safely and be a true contactless option. We have also seen a significant increase in vendor sign-ups during the pandemic as well. Lawn care has a low barrier to entry than many other small businesses. With around $1,000, one can start a landscaping service and start making money instantly. On the homeowner side, the growth in the over 60 years old demographic has seen the most significant growth. We feel that this is due to the crippling nature of the virus in this audience and are ecstatic that we can provide a service that keeps both parties safe. “

According to the company, the app currently has more than a million homeowners signed up and more than 20,000 landscaping professionals running their business with the app. GreenPal operates in 200 markets in 46 states.

