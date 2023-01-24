PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who could use an extra hand or just want to sit back, getting your driveway shoveled is just a few clicks away.

GreenPal, a website and app that offers landscaping and snow removal services in more than 250 cities, has launched in Peoria and surrounding areas just in time for the upcoming snowstorm.

“So GreenPal has been described as the Uber for lawn care and snow removal…The homeowners can see the vendors’ ratings they use and price, and then see who they want to work with based on that criteria,” said co-founder Gene Caballero.

All you have to do is enter your address and answer a few questions. About 60 to 70 vendors will be alerted to bid on the job.

“All the vendors are local, so they know the area. They know the properties, and when the homeowner signs up.. give details of the of the home and the areas that they want the snow removal from, and we give that all to the vendor…They bid on the properties and all those bids go to the homeowners for review,” explained Cabellero.

And just like Uber, clients can rate the vendor and leave feedback.

“Yeah, so the most important thing is the social proof. That’s how homeowners have told told us they get the warm and fuzzies after every transaction…We just hope we can provide the homeowners an easy way to to to get their snow removed. And also in the spring, we hope they remember us for lawn as well,” said Caballero.

GreenPal initially started as on-demand lawn care services in 2012 and expanded to offer snow removal in 2021. Vendors control the pricing, and Greenpal receives 5 percent.