Umholtz seeks to take retiring judge’s spot

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)–With tenth circuit court Judge Paul Gilfillan’s looming retirement another Tazewell County elected official looking to fill the vacancy.

State’s Attorney Stewart Umholtz is hoping to replace Judge Gilfillan.

Umholtz has been in his current position since 1995, but he says this new position would give him a different viewpoint in the court room.

“From my vantage point we need to have judges we can trust to be honest, to be fair, and to be smart enough to figure things out when folks need issues resolved in court and i believe i have those qualifications, ” said Umholtz.

If Umholtz loses the election this year he says he’ll remain as the Tazewell County State’s Attorney.He says he’ll revisit the idea of running for his current position 2024.