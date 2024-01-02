PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Unattended cooking was deemed the cause of a fire at a newly built apartment complex, according to the Peoria Fire Department.

The fire occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Monday at the Providence Pointe Apartments, formerly known as Taft Homes. Crews were sent to the 100 block of Green Street and when they arrived, they found a two-story, eight-unit building with smoke coming from a first-floor unit.

The sprinkler system was operating and put out the fire. No one was found to be in the apartment. Damage was found to to the appliances and to the cabinets in the kitchen.

Water and smoke damage was found throughout, according to the department.

Two people will be displaced until restoration takes place and they were able to find their own

temporary housing.

Other residents in the building didn’t have to move temporary. There were no injuries. Damage was estimated at $25,000.