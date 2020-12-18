Unattended oven causes house fire in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An oven being used to heat a Peoria home causes thousands of dollars in damages.

Thursday afternoon around 1:00, Peoria fire crews responded to W. Columbia Terrace by N. Flora Ave. for a report of a structure fire.

Crews saw smoke inside and outside the home, with a fire in the kitchen and inside an exterior wall.

Ladders and a chainsaw were used to used to cut open the exterior wall to put out the hot spots.

Due to the construction of the home, there were no fire stops that prevented the flames from burning up into the attic wall.

The residents are displaced due to the damages to the home, estimating around $45,000.

Fire investigators determined an electric stove that was unattended and left on to heat the home was the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

