SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — People could bid on a rare gold coins, basketball cards and fine jewelry at an auction later this month for unclaimed property, the state treasurer’s office announced Tuesday.

Treasurer Michael Frerichs said there will be a property auction on Aug. 19 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. Prior to that, the public can look over items between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2. at his office.

Among the items up for auction are:

a 14-karat white gold woman’s double halo-style ring,

an 1818/7 NGC-graded MS 64 Bust half-dollar, historic political memorabilia,

a 1988 American Eagle gold bullion coins proof set,

basketball cards featuring seven Hall of Famers

The Treasurer’s Office is the custodian of unclaimed property, including overlooked and forgotten bank accounts, insurance policy proceeds, unpaid rebate cards, and the contents of safe deposit boxes. Items are surrendered to the Treasurer’s Office after private entities have tried for at least five years to locate the owner. All auction proceeds will be held for the rightful owners in perpetuity.