NORMAL Ill. (WMBD)– Uncle Kracker is coming to Central Illinois to perform in Normal at the end of the month.

A news release confirms the hitmaker will be performing at The Corn Crib on August 24.

Uncle Kracker has been on tour with ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd for the “Sharp Dressed Simple Man” tour that commenced on July 21. He has been headlining shows in between and recently released his first song since the pandemic, “Sweet 16”.

Uncle Kracker cuts right to the chase. He knows people want to kick back, forget about their troubles, and have a good time, so he’s always willing to oblige. For over two decades, the multi-platinum artist born Matthew Shafer has consistently soundtracked such good times with his boldly breezy blend of country, pop, and rock spiked with a splash of hip-hop. News Release

Tickets and information about The Corn Crib can be found here.