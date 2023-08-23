NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– The heat wave has postponed another outdoor event.

The Normal CornBelters Facebook confirms the Uncle Kracker management decided to postpone Thursday’s concert at the Corn Crib.

The safety of our patrons, staff, crew and band members is top priority. We are working with Uncle Kracker’s team to determine a reschedule date and will be notifying all ticket buyers and interested parties ASAP Normal CornBelters

The post goes on to confirm tickets will be honored at the new concert date.