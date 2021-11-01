Undocumented man living in Peoria sentenced to 37 months in prison for possessing a firearm

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An undocumented immigrant living in Peoria has been arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Boyle said 28-year-old Pedro Lozolla, the undocumented immigrant who lived on the 2100 block of West Garden Street, sawed off the barrel of an ERA 12-gauge shotgun and replaced the stock of the gun with an aluminum baseball bat.

At Lozolla’s sentencing, the government noted that Lozolla had admitted to police he had been selling drugs for several months and possessed the firearm because he liked how it looked.

Lozolla pleaded guilty to the charge in June and forfeited his weapon.

Boyle said penalties for possession of a firearm by an unlawful alien include a maximum of 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.