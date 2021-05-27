Unemployment rate down and jobs up across the board in Illinois

FILE – In this May 6, 2020, file photo, a sign stands outside the Department of Labor’s headquarters in Washington. A government watchdog has found that the Labor Department’s widely watched weekly unemployment benefits data are providing an inaccurate reading on the number of newly laid off workers because of flaws in the government’s data collection. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — All 14 of Illinois’ metropolitan areas reported lower unemployment rates and more jobs compared to last April.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security, the Peoria metropolitan area experienced one of the largest unemployment rate decreases in the state, dropping from 17.1% to 6.4%.

Peoria also gained 10,400 non-farm related jobs, jumping from 149,100 in April 2020 to 159,500 in April 2021.

“Decreased unemployment in all 102 counties compared to last spring is a critical component of Illinois’ pandemic recovery, and the administration will continue to deploy every available resource to ensure that this economic rebound is as widespread as possible,” Deputy Governor Dan Hynes said.

The Bloomington area reported 87,700 non-farm jobs, up 4,900 from last year, Champaign-Urbana reported 117,600 non-farm jobs, up 9,000 from last year and Springfield reported 102,100 jobs, up 8,400 from last year.

More information, as well as the data by metropolitan area, can be found here.