SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced Thursday that the unemployment rate remained unchanged in the month of May.

According to an Illinois press release, preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed that the unemployment rate in Illinois is 4.6 percent, while non-farm payroll jobs increased by 12,800 in May.

The job sectors that saw the largest growth were:

Leisure and Hospitality, with about 6,000 additional jobs.

Educational and Health Services, with about 3,300 additional jobs.

Construction, with about 2,600 additional jobs.

The job sectors that reported declines were:

Trade, Transportation and Utilities, which saw an 800 job decrease.

Mining, which saw a 100 job decrease.

Other services also saw an 800 job decrease.

“We’re pleased to see the continuation of Illinois’ economic growth,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “The Pritzker Administration, alongside IDES and local partners, continues to work toward a stronger and more sustainable workforce system. We encourage jobseekers and businesses across the state to visit Get Hired Illinois or IllinoisJobLink.com for today’s latest resources.”

The unemployment rate is down from the 6.5 percent it was in May 2021. Illinois’s unemployment rate is above the national rate of 3.6 percent.

In May 2020 Gov. Pritzker launched Get Hired IL, to help connect jobseekers with employers in real-time, which includes Illinoisjoblink.com, which is the state’s largest job search engine with 45,680 with 171,682 available jobs.