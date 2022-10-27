SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) reported Thursday that the unemployment rate has decreased for the fourth consecutive month.

According to a State of Illinois press release, the unemployment rate decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in September. The unemployment rate for Illinois is down 0.7% from 5.1% in September 2021 to 4.4% in September 2022.

Local metropolitan areas also saw a decrease in unemployment, with the Peoria area down 0.7% and the Bloomington area down .5%.

The state is also reporting an additional 237,700 nonfarm jobs, up to 6,109,400 in September 2022 from 5,871,700 in September 2021. Of those new jobs, the Peoria area has seen 4,300 additional jobs, and the Bloomington area has seen an additional 2,400 jobs.

“Illinois continues to see steady job growth throughout the state,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “As unemployment insurance claims remain at record lows, the state labor market is ripe with opportunity for every type of jobseeker.”

More information on the IDES is available on its website.