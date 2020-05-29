Unemployment rates rise in Peoria metro area

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The unemployment rate in the Peoria metropolitan area increased to 17.8%, the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) shared Friday.

IDES reported the Peoria region saw a decrease of 30,500 in non-farm jobs since April 2019, with a 13.7% increase in unemployment; the unemployment rate was at 4.1% last April. Only the Rockford metro area saw a greater increase in unemployment, which went up to 22.4%.

Data shows the number of nonfarm jobs decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With every corner of our nation impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is time for the federal government to provide state and local governments with additional relief,” said Deputy Gov. Dan Hynes. “Our administration is focused on helping small businesses rebuild and ensuring working families recover as communities across the state begin safely reopening their economies next week.”

The Bloomington metro area saw a 9.5% increase, bringing the region’s unemployment total to 12.8%.

The statewide unemployment rate is now at 16.9%, which is a 13.% increase since last year, according to IDES.