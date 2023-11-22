CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The number of jobs in Peoria and Bloomington, along with other metro areas in Illinois, has risen over the last year. On the other hand, the unemployment rate in these areas has increased.

“With consistent gains in payroll jobs, jobseekers and employers continue to find new opportunities to land their next jobs and fill open positions,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “Further investments in workforce development throughout the state, coupled with the employment resources provided by IDES and its partners, continue to provide a strong foundation for the Illinois labor market.”

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment (IDES) shows an increase in the unemployment rate in Peoria from 4.0% to 4.9% and in Bloomington from 3.3% to 4.0%.

The data also shows that Bloomington has 400 more jobs than last October and Peoria has 1,200 more jobs.