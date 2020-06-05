Unemployment reports show promise amidst pandemic

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Latest unemployment reports show more people getting back to work recently.

The numbers for May are not released until the end of the month.

Industries bringing people back on board include the medical and hospitality businesses. The CEO of Greater Peoria Economic Development Council is hopeful for higher employment rate

“I’m expecting and I’m hopeful that we’ll see some increase in the job market, and I would think that the June numbers would be even better as more outdoor dining and more retail that gets available. Places like Northwoods Mall are able to reopen, so hopefully we’ll start on the path to rebound,” said Chris Setti, CEO of Greater Peoria Economic Development Council.

Setti says restaurants will likely see increased amounts of staff with the returning need for servers.

“Even though they can do outdoor dining, it’s much more limited. A 100 seat restaurant might only have 15 or 20 seats outside, so what does your staffing look like, how many meals are you going to be able to rotate through in an evening, so what does that look like for your kitchen help, your bussers,” said Setti.