UniFirst announces nation-wide initiative; plans to hand out 250,000 masks to small businesses in the U.S.

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — More help for businesses in McLean County is on the way.

UniFirst Corporation is donating 10,000 face masks to the county’s chamber of commerce. As the state is continuing to slowly open up, the chamber noticed several area businesses are still struggling to provide personal protective equipment to their employees and customers.



Realizing the dilemma, UniFirst started a nationwide initiative to hand out PPE to businesses where its companies are located. The company hopes this will give them the helping hand they need as costs continue to rise.

“Customers have supported us all these years and we wanted to give back,” said Lance Daugherity, UniFirst Location Manager. “We know that it has been for small businesses in particular. Revenue hasn’t come back for all those businesses, but their costs have went up. UniFirst is happy to provide something to give them a little bit of a boost.”

The Company plans to hand out 250,000 face masks to businesses across the country.