Union holding demonstration against Miller Park Zoo for terminated zookeepers

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 699 announced they will be holding a demonstration at 1:15 p.m. Saturday outside Miller Park Zoo.

According to an AFSCME press release, members of the union want to call attention to three full-time zookeepers who AFSCME said were illegally terminated by zoo management and the City of Bloomington in recent years.

AFSCME stated one of the zookeepers was wrongly fired twice, and two of the zookeepers remain out of work now.

Staff representative for the zoo employee’s union Renee Nestler said zookeepers are essential to the wellbeing of the animals.

“Frontline employees like zookeepers are essential to the health and well-being of the animals that bring families to Miller Park,” Nestler said. “Management should respect the employees who keep the zoo running and stop these unfair and illegal firings.”

AFSCME Local 699 represents 165 Bloomington city employees at the zoo, parks, public works, and library.