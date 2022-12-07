PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — Members of AFSCME held an information picket outside of Pontiac ‘s maximum-security prison on Tuesday after an officer was stabbed last week, to demonstrate the need for safer working conditions inside the prison.

Members of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 494 rallied outside the prison, inside of which a correctional sergeant was stabbed on Nov. 23 in a near-fatal incident.

Union members are demanding that the Illinois Department of Corrections leaders take action immediately to improve working conditions and safety for staff working inside the prison.

Among AFSCME members’ concerns is the fact that Pontiac only employs roughly 53% of the prison’s capacity for staff, with only around 600 employees despite being authorized to have 1,140. The staff would need to include over 300 more correctional officers to reach the number it is authorized to have.

The stabbing incident that prompted this picket was the second stabbing incident at the prison in 2022. There have been a total of 138 staff assaults at Pontiac prison alone in that time period.