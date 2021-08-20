Unique space at Summer Camp Music Festival offers sustainability and community

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — There are nine stages of music at Summer Camp Music Festival, but sometimes Scampers – as they call themselves — want to get creative or learn something new.

SoulPatch is the community-centric space where all that happens. Now in its sixth year at the festival, SoulPatch is a permanent interactive garden area dedicated to natural building, permaculture and urban gardening education.

Participants can learn about plants, soil, and seeds, and then create their own gardening pot, made of sand, clay, water, and straw.

SoulPatch Director Nick Algee said it’s a way to bring a part of the festival back to their homes.

“Our intention is that all the things that are done here, you can learn and take home to your community,” he said.

Beyond the garden space, there are numerous workshops to take part in, like composting, art as meditation, and gratitude pouches.

“Oven Dude” Michael Beck cooks up Portuguese street food in a giant cob oven. The oven, built in 2015, is made of sand, clay, water, and straw. It’s a permanent fixture that stays at Three Sisters Park for everyone to use beyond the festival. Beck said sustainability is a huge part of SoulPatch.

“We’re just trying to build a sustainable form of festival and gatherings. So there are permanent gardens, we have trees that produce fruit and nuts over the years, we’ve got permanent shade structures, those rocket stoves there for cooking,” he said. “The concept is to build permanent infrastructure at festivals, so we don’t have to bring so much stuff in and out. This lives here. The local people use it during the off-season.”

Algee said SoulPatch is a big hit with festivalgoers.

“A lot of people are coming up to me and saying I needed this so bad and I think it’s really just a great highlight of how important community is,” he said.