Unit 5 adds 2 early release days to school schedule

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Unit 5 is making some slight changes to the upcoming academic schedule.

On Friday, Jan. 28, and Friday, Feb. 11, K-12 students in Unit 5 will attend a three-hour day. A schedule for those days is listed below:

Elementary – 7:45 -10:45 a.m.

High School – 8:30 -11:30 a.m.

Junior High School – 8:45 -11:45 a.m.

School officials cited a lack of planning time for teachers, as staffing shortages have caused staff members to give that time up in order to cover other classrooms.

Officials said transportation will not change, and breakfast will be served. Students will have access to grab-and-go lunches, and individual organizations will share information on after-school childcare programs.