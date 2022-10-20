NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Unit 5 school board approved a gun safety secure storage resolution during their regular meeting Wednesday.

Board members unanimously approved the resolution as part of the consent agenda.

The resolution stated that Unit 5 would update its student handbooks to include information on safe gun storage and the legal obligations regarding the secure storage of firearms. Unit 5 will also continue to work with local law enforcement and district stakeholders on the issue.

School Board Member Jeremy DeHaai discussed the information they received from Be Smart, a campaign that was launched to raise awareness about secure gun storage.

“The intent is to bring awareness regarding safe storage of weapons,” DeHaai said. “Make yourself aware because… one of the biggest things we do, as a board and a community, is protecting our children.”

More information on secure gun storage is available on the Be Smart website.