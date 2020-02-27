Unit 5 agrees to one more year with First Student

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — First student lives to bus another day.

On Wednesday the Unit 5 School Board voted to approve a one-year contract with the bussing company.

Over the last several months, parents complained to the board students were picked up and dropped off late, so the district considered breaking up with First Student.

The company won board members over Wednesday by detailing how they plan to solve the problems, including new technology that will create transparency between the company and parents.

“Launching an app called First View, which is a parent where’s my bus app,” said Area General Manager, Chris Coyle. “It will give the schools, as well as the parents, visibility that they have never had before. Giving them ETA’s and notices that busses are en-route.”

The contract will end next summer, at which point the board will have the opportunity then to extend or end it.