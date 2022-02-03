Unit 5 announce E-Learning day Friday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Unit 5 Schools announced Thursday that they will be having an E-Learning day Friday, Feb. 4, due to hazardous road conditions.

According to a Unit 5 post on Facebook, students should not report to school in person, and will instead have all of their classes online.

E-Learning days do not have to be made up at the end of the year.

“We appreciate your patience and support during this recent storm. The safety of our students and staff is our priority,” the post stated.

Unit 5 currently plans to be back in person on Monday.