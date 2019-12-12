Unit 5 announces new social media policy for employees

NORMAL, Ill. — The Unit 5 School Board is cracking down on how its employees use social media.

The school district has always had a social media policy in place but on Wednesday they put the final touches on it, by laying out exactly what teachers and employees can and cannot do.

In this ever-changing landscape of social media, kids and parents can follow or befriend their teachers.

To ensure that kids aren’t being exposed to bad material the rule states employees can’t post images or information about themselves that the district deems inappropriate.

They are also asked to avoid any speech that is discriminatory which can affect the way a student acts in the classroom.

“It’s important to establish what our expectations are for employees,” said Unit 5 Attorney Curt Richardson. “Also to hold them accountable as well.”

School leaders are asking teachers not to talk to students or their parents on social media, they want them to keep conversations to district-sanctioned communication platforms.