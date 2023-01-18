NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County’s Unit 5 School District held its first meeting since unanimously voting to put a referendum to increase the education fund tax rate on the April ballot. In the name of transparency there was a discussion on what or who could be eliminated if the referendum fails.

School district funded overnight trips, the frequency of field trips and extracurricular activities for the elementary and junior high levels could be impacted.

School board candidate Mark Adams spoke up during the public comment to say how it is important for voters to vote yes for the referendum if they prize education.

“I applaud the board for being so transparent. That is what a governing body should be and that’s what requires a well functioning democracy. But I will also say that I hope it truly wakens up our community and Unit 5 voters that you need to vote yes come this April 4th,” said Adams.

The cuts are to offset an $11.7 million deficit if voters once again knock down the referendum. It was previously voted down in the November elections.

A special meeting will be held Jan. 31 to address the cuts.