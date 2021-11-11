Unit 5 board hears $131.7 million tax levy, fiery exchange leads to recess

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Wednesday night, board members for McLean County Unit 5 discussed the annual tax levy for 2021.

In about a 10 minute presentation, the board heard from Unit 5’s Financial Chief Marty Hickman about the levy. Hickman said the levy this year is about 1.3% higher than last year’s.

However, because of that, Hickman said the district can expect its tax rate to decrease slightly. According to his presentation, it would be six cents less.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean a homeowner will not be paying more taxes. Most of us I think have received our evaluation from our townships and I believe Normal was like a 1% increase so if the value of your property did increase, even though our tax rate is going down, you potentially, as a home or business owner, could be paying more than the year previously,” Hickman said.

After the presentation, Hickman opened it up to a question and answer session from the board. This lead to a fiery exchange between the board president, Amy Roser, and a woman in the audience.

She interrupted board members’ questions numerous times and was told to be quiet by the board president. Eventually, board president Roser had the woman escorted out by police, and the meeting went into a 10-minute recess.

The full exchange lasted about two minutes.